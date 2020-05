Shoreline business robbed Tuesday - police ask for public's help

Glass door smashed

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Early Tuesday morning, 5/26/2020, Shoreline deputies responded to an alarm at a business in the 900 block of N 200th St. in Shoreline, west of Aurora.









It was determined that an unknown suspect(s) entered the store and stole $200 from a cash register. This incident remains under investigation, and we ask you to call 206-296-3311 and reference case C20016952 with any information, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers via the p3tips.com.













Deputies arrived on scene and noticed the glass in the front door of the business was smashed.