Shoreline business robbed Tuesday - police ask for public's help
Friday, May 29, 2020
|Glass door smashed
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Early Tuesday morning, 5/26/2020, Shoreline deputies responded to an alarm at a business in the 900 block of N 200th St. in Shoreline, west of Aurora.
Deputies arrived on scene and noticed the glass in the front door of the business was smashed.
It was determined that an unknown suspect(s) entered the store and stole $200 from a cash register.
This incident remains under investigation, and we ask you to call 206-296-3311 and reference case C20016952 with any information, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers via the p3tips.com.
This incident remains under investigation, and we ask you to call 206-296-3311 and reference case C20016952 with any information, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers via the p3tips.com.
0 comments:
Post a Comment