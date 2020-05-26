Demolition at Einstein Middle School

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Photo by Mary Kate Horwood


Construction on the new Einstein Middle School began in June 2018 with an anticipated completion date of August 2020. The new 150,888 square foot school will have the capacity for 1,071 students. The architect for this project is Integrus Architects and contractor is Hoffman Construction. The total estimated cost for the project is $104,725,000.


Photo copyright Marc Weinberg

This is dramatic part, visible to the public on 3rd NW, as the front pods of the old school are demolished.

Aerial photography copyright Marc Weinberg

The building in the foreground will also be demolished.


