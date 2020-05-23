Candidates file for 53 court spots; only one position will be on ballot

Judicial candidates filed last week for 53 King County Superior Court positions, but only one position will be on the November ballot.





None will be on the August primary-election ballot.







--Evan Smith





If it had three or more candidates it would also appear on the primary ballot.

The unopposed candidates for the other 52 positions are automatically elected, according to state law on election of judges in counties with more than 100,000 people.The contested position has two candidates; so it will appear only on the November general-election ballot.