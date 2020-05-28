Washington ESD Tips on Unemployment Insurance
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Rep. Pramila Jayapal shared these tips from the state Employment Security Department
Washington ESD’s new initiative is designed to help get benefits to everyone who is eligible and to get through their backlog of claims.
ESD has these tips for callers making unemployment insurance claims to make sure the process goes smoothly:
- File your weekly claims. Many people who are eligible and qualified for benefits haven’t filed weekly claims. If you’ve already applied for unemployment benefits but have not yet filed a weekly claim, be sure to file your weekly claim and check out this useful information first before doing so. That will ensure you get through as smoothly as possible.
- Apply for expanded benefits. If you applied for regular unemployment insurance and were deemed ineligible, you may be eligible for the new expanded unemployment benefit called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Check out this guide before you apply.
- Answer the phone: The Employment Security Department (ESD) team members are reaching out and calling people to resolve their cases.
- Check your spam filter for emails and check your e-services account for notes from ESD asking for information. In some cases, they’ve reached out and haven’t heard back.
- If you’re new to making a claim — be prepared and use their materials — which have been downloaded more than a quarter million times. The checklist and the guide will help. And, before you hit submit on your application, make sure that the information is correct.
Reporting Fraud
Washington ESD has seen a spike in fraudulent Unemployment Benefits claims, where bad actors are stealing identifying information and using it to apply for UI. Visit their website for more information on how to submit a complaint of fraud.
Remember that the federal government will never ask you to confirm your personal information via email or telephone. Do not open emails or give any personal information to anyone claiming to be able to process any CARES Act related benefits, including your direct cash payments.
