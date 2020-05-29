Nathan Hale High School Student Racial Equity Team organizes protest in Lake City Saturday morning

Friday, May 29, 2020


Nathan Hale High School Student Racial Equity Team has organized a Bike/Car Protest Parade route through Lake City "to encourage our community to strive towards an antiracist mindset, to show our commitment to antiracist action and to demonstrate our solidarity with those who have been victims of racial injustice throughout our nation..."
Saturday May 30th; begin congregating in the Hale staff lot (spill over into the student parking lot if necessary) at 9:30am with the protest departing at 10:00am. 10750 30th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Route: from school we will drive north on Lake City Way, turn east (right) on 135th, south (right) on 35th, west (right) on 130th, and then south (left) on Lake City Way to return to school. 

We hope you can roll with us on Saturday. Bring your voice, your signs, and your commitment to justice for all people. Let’s make some noise. 

NOTE: We will be adhering to social distance guidelines during this event.



Posted by DKH at 10:48 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  