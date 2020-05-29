Nathan Hale High School Student Racial Equity Team organizes protest in Lake City Saturday morning
Friday, May 29, 2020
Saturday May 30th; begin congregating in the Hale staff lot (spill over into the student parking lot if necessary) at 9:30am with the protest departing at 10:00am. 10750 30th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Route: from school we will drive north on Lake City Way, turn east (right) on 135th, south (right) on 35th, west (right) on 130th, and then south (left) on Lake City Way to return to school.
We hope you can roll with us on Saturday. Bring your voice, your signs, and your commitment to justice for all people. Let’s make some noise.
NOTE: We will be adhering to social distance guidelines during this event.
