Annual Gala for the Arts raises vital funds virtually

The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s virtual Gala for the Arts

Because of the amazing support from the community we were able to raise over $57,000 for arts and culture. $16,741.40 of which came from the "Raise the Paddle" portion of the event. This truly is an astonishing feat this year.





Thank you for making our event a success!







Held on Zoom for the first time (and probably only time), over 200 guests (40% new to the Gala for the Arts) enjoyed breakout rooms with their friends, a State of the Arts presentation from Executive Director Lorie Hoffman, an Arts Council programs highlight video , a musical performance by Taylor and Tim, and a showing of the 2020 Shoreline Short Short Film Festival winning music video by Julia and Mike McCoy.













Hopefully we won some new fans this year! We look forward to furthering our mission of cultivating creativity and inspiring our community of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park through the arts! If you feel we need arts and culture now more than ever and are in a place of financial stability please consider donating today











Thank you to Kind + Co for coordinating the Gala this year. And thank you to everyone who donated auction items!




