RBCA Garden Tour continues to blossom

Richmond Beach Community Association

Despite the thunder and lightning on Saturday, the Richmond Beach Community Association’s annual Garden Tour can still be experienced and you’ll stay warm and dry.

“We really wanted to find a way to showcase the gardens scheduled to be part of this year’s tour and we decided to experiment with something new.” said Teresa Pape, Executive Director of the Richmond Beach Community Association.

Sculpture in Amundson garden

A few weeks ago, when the in-person Garden Tour scheduled for Saturday, May 30 had to be cancelled in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the RBCA began working on a way to bring the gardens to the community virtually.The RBCA created a YouTube channel called RichmondBeachTV (all one word). There you will be able to view videos of eight gardens. Each video is as unique as the garden itself but still gives you a snapshot of some of the beautiful plants and flowers growing in our community.