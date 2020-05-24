Tracking the Pandemic: Fred Hutch representative at Shoreline Rotary Zoom meeting Wednesday

Amitabha “Guppy” Gupta, Ph.D.

Photo courtesy Fred Hutch







Join Shoreline Rotary for a Zoom Rotary Meeting Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020.





Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Andrew ringing the virtual bell.









This is your chance to hear from a Fred Hutch representative about how our epidemiologists and vaccine and infectious disease researchers are tracking the outbreak, accelerating testing, developing therapeutics and vaccines, and partnering with brilliant scientists and leaders around the world to end this pandemic.



To join our zoom meeting as a guest, email



To help utilize his time to the fullest, please send right away your top two or three questions for Dr. Gupta to





He is a great presenter, is well versed in COVID-19 and can speak to what the Hutch has done and what the Hutch has in mind for the future as it relates to this pandemic.This is your chance to hear from a Fred Hutch representative about how our epidemiologists and vaccine and infectious disease researchers are tracking the outbreak, accelerating testing, developing therapeutics and vaccines, and partnering with brilliant scientists and leaders around the world to end this pandemic.To join our zoom meeting as a guest, email contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.To help utilize his time to the fullest, please send right away your top two or three questions for Dr. Gupta to Rich Matthews so he can get them to Dr. Gupta before the program.

Fred Hutch has been studying viruses for as long as they’ve been studying cancer.Dr. Amitabha ‘Guppy’ Gupta is the scientific content strategist for the Philanthropy team at Fred Hutch. He formerly was a bench scientist at Fred Hutch and transitioned to this new role a number of years ago.