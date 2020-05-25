The revival of the Sheridan Market
Monday, May 25, 2020
|Sheridan Market
Feliks Banel has a lovely story in MyNorthwest.com about the couple who have purchased the Sheridan Market on 15530 Bothell Way NE, in Lake Forest Park.
Paula Goode and her husband Ernesto Pediangco are living in the apartment behind the Market and remodeling it.
What we’re going to do with the property is open it as a coffee shop, a grab-and-go type of place, and just a community spot for people to come and buy coffee, buy some food — no cigarettes, no Lotto — but hopefully a glass of wine, maybe some beer, and maybe some entertainment,” Goode said.
'And just be part of the community, because we felt that the building was worthwhile to save and not tear down.'
Link to the story HERE
