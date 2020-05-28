Save the orcas? Save the bees
Thursday, May 28, 2020
While none of our native bees make honey, or live in hives, native bees are the most important pollinators of wild plants, helping to maintain ecosystem diversity.
In addition, bees are essential to feed the world’s growing human population: On average, one out of every three bites of food people eat needs a pollinator to reproduce!
Bees also pollinate most of the plants growing next to streams that provide shade to keep our creeks, streams and rivers cool – no bees, no salmon!!
Want to save orcas? Save the bees!
--From Demarus Tevuk Sandlin for a presentation at Northwest Stream Center in Snohomish county.
She produces and writes educational content for Crown Bees, a mason and leafcutter bee company in Woodinville.
