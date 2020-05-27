Lake Forest Park Police report the following:





Possible domestic assault





No child abduction occurred

Officers were contacted at the PD by citizens who had located a young child who told them he had been abducted from Shoreline by two subjects in a van. The child said he was able to escape the van as it drove into LFP by jumping from the moving vehicle. Shoreline and LFP investigated, located the parents, and returned the child home. Officers quickly determined that no abduction occurred, and it appears to have been a story fabricated by the child when he left home without his parents’ knowledge. This caused a flurry of anger on social media that the PD had not notified the residents regarding a child abduction. Eventually we posted to our social media regarding this incident. This caused additional issues and was later removed after it was determined the community had been appropriately notified that no threat existed.



No teenage abduction occurred

A recent Registered Sex Offender (RSO) notification is causing some neighborhood issues. It was reported on Nextdoor that a teenage victim was held against his will at a local park. The victim also provided a picture of the back of the “suspect” who was sitting in a chair at the time. The victim’s father indicated on Nextdoor that this crime had been reported to the police. A few residents of the new RSO’s neighborhood are stating on Nextdoor that this RSO is in fact the perpetrator. It appears at this time that no report of the park incident has been reported to any police agency in the area. Detectives and patrol are working to keep incident/accusations from getting out of control. Detectives contacted the RSO and spoke with him regarding this alleged incident. It is not believed that this incident occurred or that it did not occur as described on social media. As of this date, no formal report has been made.







Police Department Officers and Northshore Fire responded to what was initially described as a heart attack victim. This victim was found semi-conscious with extensive bruising/head injuries and indications this may be a domestic assault. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. The scene was processed by the major crime task force and LFP detectives. After a search warrant was obtained, the victim was contacted at the hospital by our detectives.The victim’s extensive head injury left her unable to respond to questions at that time. The detectives continue to work this case.Officers have taken over 75 identity theft reports regarding unemployment fraud. All of these victims reported their information was used to apply for unemployment benefits through the state. Most of these victims are currently still employed and not eligible for benefits. Several claims were paid prior to their respective HR departments being aware of/or approving the claim. The city was notified and several employees of Lake Forest Park discovered they were also victims of identity theft.Mail thefts are on the rise all over the city. Residents are being reminded through social media to pick up their mail as soon as possible.