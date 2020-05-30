Shorecrest High School graduate pinwheels - a Twist on Graduation

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Colorful pinwheels spin in the wind on the lawn by Shorecrest High School. They are a whimsical tribute to the graduating seniors.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

 "Class of 2020. Graduation with a Twist"

Like all graduates this year, they definitely have a Graduation with a Twist. The bright and colorful pinwheels are a way to honor the graduates while following "Stay Home - Stay Safe" guildelines.



