Shorecrest High School graduate pinwheels - a Twist on Graduation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Colorful pinwheels spin in the wind on the lawn by Shorecrest High School. They are a whimsical tribute to the graduating seniors.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
"Class of 2020. Graduation with a Twist"
Like all graduates this year, they definitely have a Graduation with a Twist. The bright and colorful pinwheels are a way to honor the graduates while following "Stay Home - Stay Safe" guildelines.
0 comments:
Post a Comment