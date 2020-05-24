Shoreline police arrest two men for $8000 purchase with fraudulent credit card

Photo courtesy Shoreline PD





Wednesday morning, Shoreline PD deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1200 block of N 205th St in Shoreline (Aurora Village).













The business reported that a customer used a fraudulent credit card to make a purchase of approximately $8000, and that the customer(s) had arrived to pick up the merchandise.Deputies arrived on scene and detained two men who were attempting to collect the items. The men had conflicting stories regarding their involvement in the incident, and further investigation developed probable cause for an arrest.During a search, one of the men was found in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, and both suspects were in possession of numerous credit cards and forms of ID that did not belong to them.They were arrested and booked into King County Jail.--Shoreline Police