Executive Constantine announces plans to re-open limited King county business activity in COVID-19 recovery
Saturday, May 30, 2020
|King county executive
Dow Constantine
Working with community, business, and government partners, including the County Council and Board of Health leadership, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that the county is prepared to move forward with an application to allow limited or modified openings for several business sectors and personal activities.
King County has not yet met key criteria to enter Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan, and case counts are still unstable, so will move forward with a modified approach, including partial re-opening of the following businesses and activities
Recreation and fitness
- Only allowed outdoor with 5 -- not including the instructor -- or fewer people outside of household
Gatherings
- Only allowed outdoor of 5 or fewer people outside the household
Additional construction
- As outlined in Phase 2 guidance
Manufacturing operations
- As outlined in Phase 2 guidance
Real estate
- 25 percent of building occupancy
- Indoor services limited to 30 minutes
In-store Retail
- 15 percent of building occupancy
- Indoor services limited to 30 minutes
Personal Services
- 25 percent of building occupancy
Professional services
- 25 percent of building occupancy
- Indoor services limited to 30 minutes for customers
Photography
- As outlined in Phase 2 guidance
Pet grooming
- 25 percent of building occupancy
Restaurants
- No indoor dining allowed
- Outdoor dining is permitted but seating at 50 percent of existing outdoor capacity.
“Thanks to the people of King County, whose united efforts have flattened the curve and saved thousands lives, we are ready to continue safely, carefully reopening our economy,” said Executive Constantine.
“Our continued vigilance against the virus can help make this a one-way journey from lock-down back to prosperity, and I’m excited that folks will soon be able to support our local businesses by doing simple things like dining at an outdoor restaurant, getting a haircut, or shopping for a summer outfit.
