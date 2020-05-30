Executive Constantine announces plans to re-open limited King county business activity in COVID-19 recovery

King county executive

Dow Constantine





Working with community, business, and government partners, including the County Council and Board of Health leadership, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that the county is prepared to move forward with an application to allow limited or modified openings for several business sectors and personal activities.



Recreation and fitness Only allowed outdoor with 5 -- not including the instructor -- or fewer people outside of household Gatherings Only allowed outdoor of 5 or fewer people outside the household Additional construction As outlined in Phase 2 guidance Manufacturing operations As outlined in Phase 2 guidance Real estate 25 percent of building occupancy

Indoor services limited to 30 minutes

In-store Retail 15 percent of building occupancy

Indoor services limited to 30 minutes Personal Services 25 percent of building occupancy Professional services 25 percent of building occupancy

Indoor services limited to 30 minutes for customers Photography As outlined in Phase 2 guidance Pet grooming 25 percent of building occupancy Restaurants No indoor dining allowed

Outdoor dining is permitted but seating at 50 percent of existing outdoor capacity.

King County will continue monitoring progress over the course of two weeks, and if metrics are more stable and meeting the state’s criteria, more businesses and activities will reopen in accordance with Phase 2.



“Thanks to the people of King County, whose united efforts have flattened the curve and saved thousands lives, we are ready to continue safely, carefully reopening our economy,” said Executive Constantine. “Our continued vigilance against the virus can help make this a one-way journey from lock-down back to prosperity, and I’m excited that folks will soon be able to support our local businesses by doing simple things like dining at an outdoor restaurant, getting a haircut, or shopping for a summer outfit.





King County has not yet met key criteria to enter Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan, and case counts are still unstable, so will move forward with a modified approach, including partial re-opening of the following businesses and activities