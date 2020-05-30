Governor Inslee: Safe Start Washington - reopening county by county

“We are able to do this thanks to millions of Washingtonians pulling together, in the face of sacrifice and suffering, and doing their part by staying home,” Inslee said during a press conference Friday.

“But this does not mean that we are returning to normal. It means that after three months, we are successfully moving forward.”

With this new approach, counties will have more flexibility to demonstrate they can safely allow additional economic activity based on targeted metrics.Starting on June 1, any county can apply to John Wiesman, secretary of Washington State Department of Health to move to the next phase from the phase that they are currently in.