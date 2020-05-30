Governor Inslee: Safe Start Washington - reopening county by county
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday the expansion of Safe Start — Washington’s Phased Reopening plan.
The expansion comes as the current Stay Home, Stay Healthy order ends midnight Sunday.
The expansion moves Washington through the phased reopening on a county-by-county basis.
With this new approach, counties will have more flexibility to demonstrate they can safely allow additional economic activity based on targeted metrics.
Starting on June 1, any county can apply to John Wiesman, secretary of Washington State Department of Health to move to the next phase from the phase that they are currently in.
“We are able to do this thanks to millions of Washingtonians pulling together, in the face of sacrifice and suffering, and doing their part by staying home,” Inslee said during a press conference Friday.
“But this does not mean that we are returning to normal. It means that after three months, we are successfully moving forward.”
Starting on June 1, any county can apply to John Wiesman, secretary of Washington State Department of Health to move to the next phase from the phase that they are currently in.
The application process will include target metrics set by the secretary and must be submitted by the county executive for review.
Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
0 comments:
Post a Comment