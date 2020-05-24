Elks do a brisk business Saturday with their meatloaf dinners

Sunday, May 24, 2020

The Shoreline Elks held a dinner fundraiser on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

They prepared and sold meatloaf dinners to go in a drive-thru at their building at 14625 15th Ave NE in Shoreline.

They originally planned to make 50 dinners but ended up making 70. They sold them all at $10 a dinner in a first come, first served vehicle line up.

The first car arrived around 4:45pm and by 5:20pm all the dinners had been sold.



