Elks do a brisk business Saturday with their meatloaf dinners
Sunday, May 24, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline Elks held a dinner fundraiser on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
They prepared and sold meatloaf dinners to go in a drive-thru at their building at 14625 15th Ave NE in Shoreline.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
They originally planned to make 50 dinners but ended up making 70. They sold them all at $10 a dinner in a first come, first served vehicle line up.
The first car arrived around 4:45pm and by 5:20pm all the dinners had been sold.
