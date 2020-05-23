Case updates May 22 and Inslee letter requests extension of National Guard mission

National Guard make food deliveries to food banks

Photo courtesy military.com













More than 1,200 soldiers and airmen are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. As of May 20, 2020, the Washington National Guard has delivered more than 1 million meals to struggling families at food banks across the state, tested nearly 2,300 people at community-based testing sites, and built more than 30,000 test kits.





Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter today to the Trump administration requesting an extension of authority and additional funding for Washington National Guard employment in support of COVID-19 pandemic emergency response operations through July 31, 2020.





Case updates





United States

1,571,617 cases

94,150 deaths Washington state

19,265 cases

3,230 hospitalizations

1,050 deaths King county

7,697 up 52

537 deaths up 3

Shoreline

356 cases

54 deaths

Lake Forest Park

31 cases

0 deaths













Another 148 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 19,265, including 1,050 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.