Case updates May 22 and Inslee letter requests extension of National Guard mission

Saturday, May 23, 2020

National Guard make food deliveries to food banks
Photo courtesy military.com


Another 148 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 19,265, including 1,050 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Inslee letter requests extension of National Guard mission

More than 1,200 soldiers and airmen are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. As of May 20, 2020, the Washington National Guard has delivered more than 1 million meals to struggling families at food banks across the state, tested nearly 2,300 people at community-based testing sites, and built more than 30,000 test kits. 

Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter today to the Trump administration requesting an extension of authority and additional funding for Washington National Guard employment in support of COVID-19 pandemic emergency response operations through July 31, 2020.

Case updates

United States
  • 1,571,617 cases
  • 94,150 deaths
Washington state
  • 19,265 cases
  • 3,230 hospitalizations
  • 1,050 deaths
King county
  • 7,697 up 52
  • 537 deaths up 3
Shoreline
  • 356 cases
  • 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 31 cases
  • 0 deaths



Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  