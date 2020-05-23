Case updates May 22 and Inslee letter requests extension of National Guard mission
Saturday, May 23, 2020
|National Guard make food deliveries to food banks
Inslee letter requests extension of National Guard mission.
More than 1,200 soldiers and airmen are supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. As of May 20, 2020, the Washington National Guard has delivered more than 1 million meals to struggling families at food banks across the state, tested nearly 2,300 people at community-based testing sites, and built more than 30,000 test kits.
Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter today to the Trump administration requesting an extension of authority and additional funding for Washington National Guard employment in support of COVID-19 pandemic emergency response operations through July 31, 2020.
Case updates
United States
- 1,571,617 cases
- 94,150 deaths
Washington state
- 19,265 cases
- 3,230 hospitalizations
- 1,050 deaths
King county
- 7,697 up 52
- 537 deaths up 3
Shoreline
- 356 cases
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 31 cases
- 0 deaths
