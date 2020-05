Techniques for making books Saturday on Zoom - register by Friday 2pm - age 8 and older

Online: Book Magic Workshop

Cereal box or other thin cardboard box to use for book covers

Paper, 15 sheets (copy paper works great or use previously printed paper/junk mail by using the blank reverse side)

Rubber bands and/or string

Drawing and writing supplies (pens, pencils, markers)

Scissors (we recommend having an adult available to assist/supervise with the cutting)

Tape

Color paper / Construction paper

Ruler

Brass fasteners / Brads / Binder clips

Decorating supplies (stickers, stamps, glitter glue)

Following a demonstration and time to create three different styles of books, prompts for journaling, sketching and making comics will be presented.Please have these supplies ready to go in order for us to have fun as a group:Optional supplies:Questions? Email Miss Julie, jahiers@kcls.org . You will receive an email with a Zoom link to the session by 10am the day of the program.