Techniques for making books Saturday on Zoom - register by Friday 2pm - age 8 and older
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Online: Book Magic WorkshopSaturday, May 30, 2-4:00pm
Ages 8 and older.
Presented by Seattle ReCreative.
Sponsored by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council.
Learn techniques for making books with common household supplies in this live online class.
Following a demonstration and time to create three different styles of books, prompts for journaling, sketching and making comics will be presented.
Please have these supplies ready to go in order for us to have fun as a group:
Questions? Email Miss Julie, jahiers@kcls.org.
Please register and provide your email address before 2pm on May 29. You will receive an email with a Zoom link to the session by 10am the day of the program.
- Cereal box or other thin cardboard box to use for book covers
- Paper, 15 sheets (copy paper works great or use previously printed paper/junk mail by using the blank reverse side)
- Rubber bands and/or string
- Drawing and writing supplies (pens, pencils, markers)
- Scissors (we recommend having an adult available to assist/supervise with the cutting)
- Tape
- Color paper / Construction paper
- Ruler
- Brass fasteners / Brads / Binder clips
- Decorating supplies (stickers, stamps, glitter glue)
