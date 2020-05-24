Reaching beyond polarization with The (Three) interfaith Amigos
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Tuesday, May 26 at 1pm, The (Three) Interfaith Amigos (Pastor Don Mackenzie, PhD, Rabbi Ted Falcon, PhD, and Imam Jamal Rahman) will be presenting on “Reaching Beyond Polarization: The Possibilities of Healing.”
The Rotary Club of Mercer Island invites you to join this timely speaker event.
The Interfaith Amigos' unwavering focus on Interfaith Dialogue offers a shining example of how we can reach beyond Polarization, in order to realize our common humanity and collaborate more effectively when responding to the critical issues of our time. We look forward to their words of hope and encouragement for the future.
More information about the Amigos HERE
CLICK ON THIS LINK TO JOIN OUR CLUB MEETINGS
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84773881132
If you prefer, you can join with our meeting ID #: 847 7388 1132.
