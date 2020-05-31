Buddha Jewel Monastery building will undergo complete renovation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
|The Buddha Jewel Monastery
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
They will be keeping the huge and historic stained glass window in the front of the building.
The existing building is the former Bethel Lutheran Church, whose congregation moved up the street to 15th NE in the heart of the business district. The two-story structure was built in the 1950s and is about 25,000 square feet.
"Turn The Dharma Wheel
To provide a serene and safe environment for all comers, a spiritual home of peace and enlightenment, we are now renovating the New Buddha Jewel so that we can provide a better environment for more people who wish to come and learn."
|animation shows the new monastery after renovation
"The renovation includes various spaces such as Main Lobby, Meditation hall, lecture hall, Dining hall, Conference room, library, children’s room, etc., and entails optimization of all hardware to meet the current functional needs and code requirements, such as high ceilings, comprehensive upgrades of mechanical, plumbing and electrical system and equipment, barrier-free facilities, addition of a new elevator and new landscaping.
"Our goal is to transform the existing church space into an environment suitable for meditation and the study of Buddhism. See a two minute animation of the new building
"In order to give back to the community, Buddha Jewel also actively cooperates with the Shoreline City government on the street improvement as well as environmental conservation in line with altruistic principle supported by Dharma teaching, “benefit self also benefit others”. "
