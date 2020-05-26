A quiet Memorial Day

Evergreen-Washelli

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Young visitors at Evergreen-Washelli

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Memorial bricks on the Plaza

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Sunset Ave N in Edmonds

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

On Sunset Ave N in Edmonds, small flags with the name of a service member were placed all along the pathway.



















No cannons, rifle shots, marching bands, or speakers this Memorial Day at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery on Aurora.Volunteers decorated the graves of the war dead with flags, as usual. And a few came to decorate individual graves and just walk quietly.At the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza the flags flew for all the branches of service.Flags fly for each branch of the armed forces at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza.A memorial was left for a family member at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza. Individual bricks can be engraved to memorialize service members from any branch, any time.