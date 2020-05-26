A quiet Memorial Day
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|Evergreen-Washelli
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
No cannons, rifle shots, marching bands, or speakers this Memorial Day at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery on Aurora.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Volunteers decorated the graves of the war dead with flags, as usual. And a few came to decorate individual graves and just walk quietly.
|Young visitors at Evergreen-Washelli
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
At the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza the flags flew for all the branches of service.
|Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Flags fly for each branch of the armed forces at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza.
|Memorial bricks on the Plaza
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
A memorial was left for a family member at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza. Individual bricks can be engraved to memorialize service members from any branch, any time.
|Sunset Ave N in Edmonds
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
On Sunset Ave N in Edmonds, small flags with the name of a service member were placed all along the pathway.
