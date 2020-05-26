A quiet Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Evergreen-Washelli
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

No cannons, rifle shots, marching bands, or speakers this Memorial Day at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery on Aurora.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Volunteers decorated the graves of the war dead with flags, as usual. And a few came to decorate individual graves and just walk quietly.

Young visitors at Evergreen-Washelli
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

At the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza the flags flew for all the branches of service.

Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Flags fly for each branch of the armed forces at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza.

Memorial bricks on the Plaza
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

A memorial was left for a family member at the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza. Individual bricks can be engraved to memorialize service members from any branch, any time.

Sunset Ave N in Edmonds
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

On Sunset Ave N in Edmonds, small flags with the name of a service member were placed all along the pathway.





