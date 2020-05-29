Lane and ramp closures on I-5 at NE 145th nights May 28-30

Friday, May 29, 2020

Sound Transit: lane and ramp closures overnight on I-5 at NE 145th St in Shoreline, May 28-30

Sound Transit crews will close the two right lanes on southbound I-5 from NE 145th St to NE 130th St, as well as the on-ramp to southbound I-5 at NE 145th St near Shoreline for underground utility work for the Lynnwood Link light rail project. 

Closures will occur from 11:30pm to 5am. Wednesday, May 27 through Saturday, May 30, with no closures scheduled for Friday, May 29.




