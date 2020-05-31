Case updates May 30, 2020 / State recovers $300 million in fraudulent claims

Sunday, May 31, 2020

COVID-19 positive tests / deaths per age ground


State Employment Security Department has recovered more than $300 million in fraudulent claims. 

ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the agency is working to quickly process tens of thousands of outstanding claims as well as the agency’s efforts to combat fraudulent claims. 

LeVine said efforts with federal law enforcement and banks have resulted in the recovery of more than $300 million in stolen funds. Read the story.

Case updates

United States
  • 1,737,950 cases, including 21,304 new
  • 102,785 deaths including 1,265 new deaths
Washington state
  • 21,349 cases
  • 3,480 hospitalizations
  • 1,118 deaths
King county
  • 8,054 cases
  • 556 deaths
Shoreline
  • 376 cases
  • 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 31 cases
  • 0 deaths


