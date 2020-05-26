Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers have no trouble adapting to physical distancing

Members of Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers

are not deterred by chilly, overcast weather

Photo by Marty Happy Behnke













Watercolor by Linda Marie



The French term en plein air refers to outdoor painting, which allows artists to capture landscapes and views in natural light.





Watercolor by Marty



Recently the group was painting at the corner of 165th St and 5th Ave in the business district of the Ridgecrest neighborhood where the Crest, 7/11, and Cafe Aroma are.





Watercolor by Diana





It's a good location, with interesting buildings as well as local businesses with food, coffee, and customer restrooms. The parking lot provides plenty of space to sit at least 6 feet apart, often more.





Watercolor by Sue T





And the results speak for themselves!











Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers is a Plein Air Watercolor group that can be found painting in the Shoreline area most Mondays, with proper distancing, masks and wipes on hand.