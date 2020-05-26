Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers have no trouble adapting to physical distancing
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|Members of Shoreline Watercolor and Sketchers
are not deterred by chilly, overcast weather
Photo by Marty Happy Behnke
|Watercolor by Linda Marie
The French term en plein air refers to outdoor painting, which allows artists to capture landscapes and views in natural light.
|Watercolor by Marty
Recently the group was painting at the corner of 165th St and 5th Ave in the business district of the Ridgecrest neighborhood where the Crest, 7/11, and Cafe Aroma are.
|Watercolor by Diana
It's a good location, with interesting buildings as well as local businesses with food, coffee, and customer restrooms. The parking lot provides plenty of space to sit at least 6 feet apart, often more.
|Watercolor by Sue T
And the results speak for themselves!
