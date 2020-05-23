Supt. Miner advises Shoreline Schools families about planning for summer and fall

Supt. Rebecca Miner

Shoreline Schools





This letter was sent to families with children in the Shoreline School District

Identify and refine possible school reopening strategies and models.

Inform the OSPI recommendations to the Governor in collaboration with Department of Health to provide guidance to school districts.





You can learn more about this workgroup and the information we are reviewing HERE. While I don’t know yet what the recommendations will be or what we will be allowed to do, our leadership team is beginning to prepare for a range of options.

As part of this process, we will be sending a survey to families and staff within the next few weeks to help inform our plans at the local level. We hope that you will take a few minutes to provide us with your feedback and perspectives when you receive the survey.



While we are planning for many scenarios, we will not have more information on what options will be available to us until mid-June at the earliest. We will share more detailed information as soon as we are able.



I know that these are trying and challenging times, but I have been incredibly inspired by so many in our schools and community who give of themselves to support their friends, family and neighbors.





I want to thank each of you for the role you play in our schools and community. Shoreline is a special place and the generosity and resilience that has been on constant display by so many since this crisis began is a testament to our incredible community.



I hope that each of you has a relaxing Memorial Day weekend and are able to take time to honor and remember those members of the United States military who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.



Sincerely,

Rebecca Miner

Superintendent













