State freezes hiring and makes plans to protect wildland firefighters
Saturday, May 16, 2020
|Gov. Inslee
Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a directive to executive and small cabinet agencies to freeze all hiring, personal service contracts and equipment purchases. The directive aims to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Washington's economy and financial outlook.
Exemptions from the directive will be granted if needed for filling vacancies in critical areas or personal service contracts or equipment purchases are necessary to continue critical service or operations.
The governor also calls upon higher education institutions, boards and commissions, and other separately elected officials to impose similar restrictions. The directive is effective May 18, 2020. Read the directive here.
2020 Wildland Fire Season: Warm, sunny days mark the beginning of the wildfire season as the grasslands and forests begin to dry out. The COVID-19 pandemic is an evolving situation that has not been encountered before in wildland fire management. Ongoing planning efforts and considerations for this wildfire season are taking place among state and local natural resource, forestry, and wildland fire officials.
