Face-covering directive goes into effect Monday for most - but not all

someone who has a physical disability that makes it difficult to easily wear or remove a face covering;

someone who has been advised by a medical professional to not wear one;

someone who has trouble breathing or cannot remove a face covering without assistance; or

someone who is deaf and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communications.



“Wearing a face covering is important; if you can, you should.



"It is also important to understand that some people cannot wear face coverings for health, sensory, or communication reasons. If you meet someone without a face covering, please give them grace. It is not always obvious who has a disability,” said Robin Tatsuda, Executive Director of The Arc of King County.

