Art works on the ground: painted rocks
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Photo credits: Phyllis Johnson center top / bottom - in Lake Forest Park
Mary Appleby top left and right, bottom right - in Shoreline
Diane Lindberg - bottom left - Densmore Pathway in Shoreline
The streets are full of people walking and enjoying their neighborhoods. In return, neighbors are being creative about ways to entertain and amuse passersby.
One way we have already published: the chalk art on the streets (and sidewalks where we have them!). Here are some that we published
Another way is to paint rocks and leave them in natural spaces around the area. This has actually been around in a more formalized way for some time. I'm told there is a Facebook page where people post their finds, and rules, such as moving the rocks to a new location.
But during COVID-19 there are no rules. Just find and enjoy. And perhaps with all the free time you have, paint some of your own and find creative (but visible) places to leave them.
--Diane Hettrick
