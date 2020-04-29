Hope chalked on sidewalks

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Photos by Lance Neubauer

As people confined to their homes and limited to walks around the neighborhood find creative ways to express themselves, everyone seems to be discovering their cache of sidewalk chalk.

Lance Neubauer documented the sidewalk drawings in his Richmond Beach neighborhood, but news reports say that this is happening all over the United States.

It has rained several times since Lance took these photos, so the artists have a clean slate for new drawings.

Photos by Lance Neubauer


The drawings are artistic or whimsical and the messages are cheerful and positive.




