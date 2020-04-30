May Day - the Day of the Worker

Thursday, April 30, 2020



May 1 is International Day of the Worker

All workers deserve a living wage. They deserve healthcare. They deserve to work without jeopardizing their health or safety or the health and safety of their families.

In the U.S., workers hit hardest by COVID-19 are Black and other People of Color; thousands descend from immigrants or came to America on their own. 

These workers are the people the country will rely on to survive and recover from COVID-19. Yet, it's workers and their families who need support and resources, right now and in the future. We can't just survive the pandemic, we have to thrive, because we are the backbone of this nation.

Recovering from COVID-19 for Washington state and everyone living here is directly tied to a complete census count - that means everyone, especially essential workers, first responders and immigrant and migrant workers.

The Federal government gives funding to states based on data from the census, and data from the census comes from the people. 

This is part of our power. Use it today to help protect workers and their families tomorrow. Be counted now. This is something we need to be intentional about in solidarity with each other, in fighting for economic and social justice for those who need it the most.

COMPLETE THE CENSUS: HERE

