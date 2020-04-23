Ronald Commons Café still serving meals and has taken over PoPY's Café

Thursday's dinner at Ronald Commons





Ronald Commons Café (RCC) is still serving meals on Thursday Evening between 5:30pm - 6:30pm.





We are busy -- even with all the meals being “To Go” only. On April 16 we served 90 meals we prepared, and an additional 150 box-lunches supplied by the kitchens at Microsoft!



We are also making meals for Popy’s Cafe -- another community meal normally served at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church. They closed their kitchen because of the coronavirus.





We at RCC have picked up the 40-50 meals usually served there on Wednesday evenings.



We’re busy at RCC and we love it! Please pass the word: this mission is STILL ACTIVE! We are getting more creative with the To Go meals! April 23 menu will be Pulled Pork, Macaroni and Cheese, Salad and a fresh baked roll.









--Bill Runte















