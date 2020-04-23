Ronald Commons Café still serving meals and has taken over PoPY's Café

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Thursday's dinner at Ronald Commons

Ronald Commons Café (RCC) is still serving meals on Thursday Evening between 5:30pm - 6:30pm.

We are busy -- even with all the meals being “To Go” only. On April 16 we served 90 meals we prepared, and an additional 150 box-lunches supplied by the kitchens at Microsoft!

We are also making meals for Popy’s Cafe -- another community meal normally served at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church. They closed their kitchen because of the coronavirus. 

We at RCC have picked up the 40-50 meals usually served there on Wednesday evenings.

We’re busy at RCC and we love it! Please pass the word: this mission is STILL ACTIVE! We are getting more creative with the To Go meals! April 23 menu will be Pulled Pork, Macaroni and Cheese, Salad and a fresh baked roll.

Ronald Commons Café is located behind Ronald United Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Entrance on Aurora.

--Bill Runte




