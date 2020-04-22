Westminster Way and N 155th intersection improvements

Wednesday, April 22, 2020



The City has begun construction of the Westminster Way N and N 155th Street Intersection Improvements Project. 

The project will reconstruct the intersection of Westminster Way N and N 155th Street, adding a new traffic signal, new lane configuration, new pedestrian facilities and utility work. 

Improvements are required to provide a safer intersection for all users and to support redevelopment of the Shoreline Place Community Renewal Area (CRA) and adjacent properties. 

An increased number of pedestrians and bicyclists are expected in this area and the improved intersection will help everyone move through safely. The improved intersection will also enhance the flow of traffic and support projected traffic volumes.

Project Scope:
  • New traffic signal
  • Revised intersection geometry and lane configuration
  • New asphalt roadway surface
  • New pedestrian facilities (sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks)
  • New roadway illumination system
  • New landscaping
  • New storm drain system
  • New sanitary sewer line
  • Extension of existing water main
  • New water service connections to existing water main
  • Other dry utility work (Joint Utility Trench (JUT) work)


