Westminster Way and N 155th intersection improvements













The project will reconstruct the intersection of Westminster Way N and N 155th Street, adding a new traffic signal, new lane configuration, new pedestrian facilities and utility work.





Improvements are required to provide a safer intersection for all users and to support redevelopment of the Shoreline Place Community Renewal Area (CRA) and adjacent properties.









Project Scope:

New traffic signal

Revised intersection geometry and lane configuration

New asphalt roadway surface

New pedestrian facilities (sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks)

New roadway illumination system

New landscaping

New storm drain system

New sanitary sewer line

Extension of existing water main

New water service connections to existing water main

Other dry utility work (Joint Utility Trench (JUT) work)

An increased number of pedestrians and bicyclists are expected in this area and the improved intersection will help everyone move through safely. The improved intersection will also enhance the flow of traffic and support projected traffic volumes.





The City has begun construction of the Westminster Way N and N 155th Street Intersection Improvements Project.