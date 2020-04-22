Wildlife among us: Dinner for 5

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Deer in North City
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan


This is the second photo I've received of this family group this week. They are obviously part of the 'happy the humans are gone' contingent who are partying in the woods!

I don't know what the deer population is but I know there are two groups. This one ranges from Lake Forest Park to I-5 and the other lives in The Highlands and wanders the streets of Innis Arden and areas inbetween, munching tulips as they go.

What's unusual is to see this entire herd out together. All previous sighting have been single animals.

Keep your cameras at the ready. I'm still waiting for bears. Your warning will be your dogs, who will go into a complete, barking frenzy like nothing you've ever heard before.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 5:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  