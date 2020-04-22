Wildlife among us: Dinner for 5

Deer in North City

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

This is the second photo I've received of this family group this week. They are obviously part of the 'happy the humans are gone' contingent who are partying in the woods!I don't know what the deer population is but I know there are two groups. This one ranges from Lake Forest Park to I-5 and the other lives in The Highlands and wanders the streets of Innis Arden and areas inbetween, munching tulips as they go.What's unusual is to see this entire herd out together. All previous sighting have been single animals.Keep your cameras at the ready. I'm still waiting for bears. Your warning will be your dogs, who will go into a complete, barking frenzy like nothing you've ever heard before.--Diane Hettrick