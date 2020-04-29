AG Ferguson sends cease and desist letter to Seattle business selling COVID-19 “vaccine”









“Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Ferguson said.

“Scammers take advantage of fear and uncertainty to make you go against your better judgment. There is currently no proven treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. We will use all of the tools at our disposal to protect consumers during this public health emergency.”





Scammers trying to capitalize on COVID-19 fears





Scammers are sending texts and emails promising to protect people from the virus, or offering cash payments to help weather the crisis. In reality, these messages are trying to obtain personal information, efforts known as phishing, or install harmful software on your device, called malware.





ransomware, can be used to lock you out of your device until you pay the scammer. The risks of clicking unknown links are serious and real.

Washingtonians should be wary of these types of messages. Tips for avoiding COVID-19 scams:

Be skeptical — there is no cure for COVID-19 .

. Don’t click on links — they can be malicious.

Don’t provide your personal information to unknown sources who may be trying to get your personal or financial information.

Don’t donate money without researching who is asking for your money — there are many bogus charities offering to help. Visit trusted resources for legitimate information about COVID-19, like government health departments or your healthcare provider.



The Attorney General's Office is continuing to investigate reports of unfair business practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. To file a complaint, visit the Attorney General's website












