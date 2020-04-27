Senior Center members have opportunity to be screened for COVID-19
Monday, April 27, 2020
|Swedish Community Response Clinic at Plymouth Housing
Photo courtesy Plymouth Housing
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center was selected for the project because of its large service area and number of members.
This is a one-time event. Members have been contacted to offer screening and testing as needed. Members were sent emails and those without emails on file are being contacted by phone.
If they are interested, they call the contact number or respond to the email. They will get a call back to be verbally screened for symptoms. If they do not have symptoms or have not been knowingly exposed, they are told what to watch for and to call back if they develop symptoms.
If they do have symptoms, they are given a 15 minute appointment time on Monday in the parking lot at the Senior Center where they will be given a test to see if they are positive for COVID-19.
The project is for members of the Senior Center only, and of those, for seniors who have symptoms.
Those who miss this opportunity can be screened and tested, as needed, at ICHS in Shoreline. (See article).
--Diane Hettrick
