Letter to the Editor: Explore Shoreline's impressive art collection

He noted that today, April 25, is International Sculpture Day, when organizations and artists herald the history and importance of sculpture as an art form.



Outdoor art provides the unique opportunity to marry engaging art with nature, and the best installations are in sites where the natural setting enhances the sculptures. Many of Shoreline’s public art pieces are so situated.



Our northwest landscape in the spring is exuberant, awash in lushness, beauty and life. It is arguably the best time to experience pieces of public art. If there is anything that is fortunate about this plague that we are immersed in, it is that it has descended on us in the spring, when all around us life and color are ballooning. The earth is again exhibiting it’s relentless power to regenerate life, even as disease and death surround us.



We need art in this emergency. We especially need art in the outdoors, when we can experience the combined healing and hopefulness from both art and nature. Art reminds us that we are capable of creating great beauty, of experiencing resilience even at times of great hardship. And the hopefulness of spring, every spring, is a powerful reminder that life will prevail, and artists will certainly create powerful art in response to this pandemic.



So - take to the outdoors and use David’s interactive map to walk, bike and explore Shoreline’s impressive public art collection. Bring your kids. Many are along trails and in parks, still open to all of us. Safe distancing is easy to achieve. Get an art infusion. It just might be your most lasting legacy from this historic calamity.



Bruce Amundson, Member

Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Board












