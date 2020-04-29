Anonymous donor sends treats for Senior Center staff and volunteers

Thank you!

To the wonderful anonymous donor who had Starbucks deliver

fresh brewed coffee & snacks, to our doorstep. What a treat!





From the staff and volunteers of Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center

We aren’t going anywhere, we’re with you to the end!









The staff and volunteers at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center have turned their dining room into a staging area for their mobile food bank. They are working hours every day to feed all the elderly shut-ins who are being referred to them in increasing numbers.They were surprised and delighted to receive a "care package".