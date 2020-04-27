Global healthcare company seeking local plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19

Monday, April 27, 2020

Grifols Seattle-Area Biomat USA plasma donor centers are now accepting plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The plasma will be used to produce a hyperimmune globulin that, if proven effective, could potentially treat the disease.

This initiative is a result of a collaboration between Grifols, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Authority (BARDA), and other Federal health agencies.

Hyperimmune globulins are plasma derived-medicines that are effective in the treatment of severe acute infections.

Through the concentration of antibodies from plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 individuals, the hyperimmune globulin can offer precise and consistent dosing with high purity, high potency and a strong safety profile that may help current patients’ immune systems respond to the infection.

Currently, Grifols, founded in Barcelona, Spain a hundred years ago, is focusing on collecting convalescent plasma from potential donors in a handful of cities that had a high number of COVID-19 cases earlier in the outbreak, including the Seattle area (including Everett and Tacoma).

Recovered COVID-19 individuals interested in donating should call 1-866-END-CV19 where trained Grifols specialists will pre-screen potential donors and direct them to their local Grifols plasma donor center. One such center is in Crown Hill, north of Ballard, on 15th NW.

Interested donors must have a diagnosis made with a test (nasal swab or blood) and complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation, or complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation along with a negative molecular test for COVID-19, as well as meet routine eligibility criteria for normal source plasma donation.

Plasma donation is an ongoing obligation. Grifols does compensate its plasma donors for the time commitment involved in being a regular plasma donor.

Learn more here



Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  