Global healthcare company seeking local plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19

Grifols Seattle-Area Biomat USA plasma donor centers are now accepting plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.The plasma will be used to produce a hyperimmune globulin that, if proven effective, could potentially treat the disease.This initiative is a result of a collaboration between Grifols, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research Authority (BARDA), and other Federal health agencies.Hyperimmune globulins are plasma derived-medicines that are effective in the treatment of severe acute infections.Through the concentration of antibodies from plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 individuals, the hyperimmune globulin can offer precise and consistent dosing with high purity, high potency and a strong safety profile that may help current patients’ immune systems respond to the infection.Currently, Grifols, founded in Barcelona, Spain a hundred years ago, is focusing on collecting convalescent plasma from potential donors in a handful of cities that had a high number of COVID-19 cases earlier in the outbreak, including the Seattle area (including Everett and Tacoma).Recovered COVID-19 individuals interested in donating should call 1-866-END-CV19 where trained Grifols specialists will pre-screen potential donors and direct them to their local Grifols plasma donor center. One such center is in Crown Hill, north of Ballard, on 15th NW.Interested donors must have a diagnosis made with a test (nasal swab or blood) and complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation, or complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation along with a negative molecular test for COVID-19, as well as meet routine eligibility criteria for normal source plasma donation.Plasma donation is an ongoing obligation. Grifols does compensate its plasma donors for the time commitment involved in being a regular plasma donor.