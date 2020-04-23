Free Course from Yale University “The Science of Well Being”

By Donna Hawkey

This well-being approach not only informs through science based evidence, it also provides ways to implement this work into your daily life to make changes. It’s a 20-hour course, and there is no required homework, unless you want a certificate of completion.

The course was first taught at Yale in 2018 by Professor Dr. Laurie Santos. It has been so successful that it is the most popular course in their three-century history. With the COVID-19 virus, the interest in the class has skyrocketed while people try to navigate the many unknowns surrounding the pandemic.It seems we should be preparing ourselves for a new “normal” way of life that will emerge from this crisis. Dr. Santos also has a popular podcast “The Happiness Lab,” and currently, she has added topics about dealing with COVID; such as how to help others, to sharing her own personal tips about keeping optimistic during this challenging time.