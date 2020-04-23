Free Course from Yale University “The Science of Well Being”

Thursday, April 23, 2020

By Donna Hawkey

Yale University is offering the public a free online course, “The Science of Well Being,” through Coursera. 

The course was first taught at Yale in 2018 by Professor Dr. Laurie Santos. It has been so successful that it is the most popular course in their three-century history. With the COVID-19 virus, the interest in the class has skyrocketed while people try to navigate the many unknowns surrounding the pandemic.

This well-being approach not only informs through science based evidence, it also provides ways to implement this work into your daily life to make changes. It’s a 20-hour course, and there is no required homework, unless you want a certificate of completion.

It seems we should be preparing ourselves for a new “normal” way of life that will emerge from this crisis. Dr. Santos also has a popular podcast “The Happiness Lab,” and currently, she has added topics about dealing with COVID; such as how to help others, to sharing her own personal tips about keeping optimistic during this challenging time.

The Science of Well Being Course

The Happiness Lab




Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  