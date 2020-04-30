Case updates April 29, 2020 - county opens new temporary homeless shelters





In a continuing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent transmission through the homeless shelter population, King County has negotiated with two additional local hotels to serve as temporary shelter locations for people experiencing homelessness. King County is taking this step to reduce the density of people sleeping in shelters. These are not isolation and quarantine sites.





Catholic Community Services is moving approximately 40 people from the King County Airport shelter to the Inn at Queen Anne.

The Salvation Army is moving about 60 people from the King County Administration Building and the King County Fourth and Jefferson Building Shelter to the Civic Hotel.





Case updates





60 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.





14,070 known cases - up 228

801 deaths King county - Dashboard

6,182 known cases - up 128

436 deaths - up 9

Shoreline

285 known cases

41 deaths Lake Forest Park

29 known cases

1 death Kenmore

72 known cases

5 deaths









Both agencies will be onsite 24/7 and will provide case management services and meals. King County will provide security at both locations. Neither hotel will be open to other guests during this time. Moves to the hotels will be completed today.The Jefferson Day Center, located in the Fourth and Jefferson Building, will remain open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm to offer hot coffee, snacks, bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities.