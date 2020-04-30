Case updates April 29, 2020 - county opens new temporary homeless shelters
Thursday, April 30, 2020
In a continuing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus and prevent transmission through the homeless shelter population, King County has negotiated with two additional local hotels to serve as temporary shelter locations for people experiencing homelessness. King County is taking this step to reduce the density of people sleeping in shelters. These are not isolation and quarantine sites.
- Catholic Community Services is moving approximately 40 people from the King County Airport shelter to the Inn at Queen Anne.
- The Salvation Army is moving about 60 people from the King County Administration Building and the King County Fourth and Jefferson Building Shelter to the Civic Hotel.
Both agencies will be onsite 24/7 and will provide case management services and meals. King County will provide security at both locations. Neither hotel will be open to other guests during this time. Moves to the hotels will be completed today.
The Jefferson Day Center, located in the Fourth and Jefferson Building, will remain open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm to offer hot coffee, snacks, bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities.
Case updates
60 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.
State - Dashboard
- 14,070 known cases - up 228
- 801 deaths
King county - Dashboard
- 6,182 known cases - up 128
- 436 deaths - up 9
Shoreline
- 285 known cases
- 41 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 29 known cases
- 1 death
Kenmore
- 72 known cases
- 5 deaths
