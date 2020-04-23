Case updates April 22, 2020
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Be careful with cleaning products: The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) urges people to be cautious with cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to WAPC, the number of exposures to household cleaning products (bleach, soaps, detergents, and antiseptics) increased by 23% over the same time last year. Never mix cleaning products. You can easily create a toxic substance or gas.
Case updates as of April 22, 2020
State
As of 11:59pm on April 21, there are 12,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 212 cases in the last 24 hours.
A total of 692 deaths in the state.
King county
- 70 new cases for a total of 5449 to date
- 7 people died in King county in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total deaths to 379
- 74 people currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities.
- 251 have positive results, at a rate of 445.3 per 100,000 residents
- 34 (13.5%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 60.3 per 100,000 residents
- 24 have positive results, at a rate of 181.1 per 100,000 residents
- 0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents
Rates may not be representative due to the small numbers of people tested to date. The rates will change as more people are tested.
