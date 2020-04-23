Case updates April 22, 2020









Be careful with cleaning products: The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) urges people to be cautious with cleaning products during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to WAPC, the number of exposures to household cleaning products (bleach, soaps, detergents, and antiseptics) increased by 23% over the same time last year. Never mix cleaning products. You can easily create a toxic substance or gas.





Case updates as of April 22, 2020



State

As of 11:59pm on April 21, there are 12,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, an increase of 212 cases in the last 24 hours.



A total of 692 deaths in the state.



King county

70 new cases for a total of 5449 to date

7 people died in King county in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total deaths to 379

74 people currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities. Shoreline

251 have positive results, at a rate of 445.3 per 100,000 residents

34 (13.5%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 60.3 per 100,000 residents Lake Forest Park

24 have positive results, at a rate of 181.1 per 100,000 residents

0 (0.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 0.0 per 100,000 residents Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.



Rates may not be representative due to the small numbers of people tested to date. The rates will change as more people are tested. Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.












