Now streaming: Forests and Fins
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
While schools are closed, the Greenway education team wanted to make sure kids could still learn about the natural world around them.
Becca Kedenburg, Val Watson and Maria Sheldon teamed up from their respective yards to create an entertaining and educational series of videos about the salmon life cycle with suggested activities that kids (and adults) can do at home.
Thanks to funding from King County Wastewater Treatment Division, King County Flood Control District, and WRIA 8 for making this possible.
Watch the series here
