Scene on the Sound: The USS Nimitz

Photo by Jan Hansen













On Monday, April 27, 2020 the Nimitz sailed north past Shoreline.





Photo by Bill Schnall





"USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is a supercarrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class.





"One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched, and commissioned as CVAN-68, "aircraft carrier, attack, nuclear powered", but she was later redesignated as CVN-68, "aircraft carrier, multi-mission, nuclear-powered", on 30 June 1975, as part of a fleet-wide realignment that year.







· Text under "The ship was named after World War II Pacific fleet commander Chester W. Nimitz." Wikipedia · Text under CC-BY-SA license





Marine app courtesy Bill Schnall





Photo by Lee Lageschulte











