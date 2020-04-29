Scene on the Sound: The USS Nimitz

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Photo by Jan Hansen


Few things on Puget Sound are as dramatic as the USS Nimitz, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier based at Naval Base Kitsap

On Monday, April 27, 2020 the Nimitz sailed north past Shoreline.

Photo by Bill Schnall

"USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is a supercarrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class. 

"One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched, and commissioned as CVAN-68, "aircraft carrier, attack, nuclear powered", but she was later redesignated as CVN-68, "aircraft carrier, multi-mission, nuclear-powered", on 30 June 1975, as part of a fleet-wide realignment that year.
"The ship was named after World War II Pacific fleet commander Chester W. Nimitz."

Wikipedia · Text under CC-BY-SA license

Marine app courtesy Bill Schnall

It's impressive from all angles.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte




