Scene on the Sound: The USS Nimitz
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|Photo by Jan Hansen
On Monday, April 27, 2020 the Nimitz sailed north past Shoreline.
|Photo by Bill Schnall
"USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is a supercarrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class.
"One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched, and commissioned as CVAN-68, "aircraft carrier, attack, nuclear powered", but she was later redesignated as CVN-68, "aircraft carrier, multi-mission, nuclear-powered", on 30 June 1975, as part of a fleet-wide realignment that year.
"The ship was named after World War II Pacific fleet commander Chester W. Nimitz."
Wikipedia · Text under CC-BY-SA license
|Marine app courtesy Bill Schnall
It's impressive from all angles.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
