Washington state Democrats shift to remote programming

In order to do our part to protect the health and safety of all Washingtonians, the Washington State Democratic Party has announced the following shifts to entirely remote programming through May 30th:

“As Governor Inslee has told us, we all have a responsibility to do what we can to slow the spread of this virus that could overwhelm our healthcare system and result in thousands of deaths if we don’t all pull together and follow public health officials’ advice," said Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski.

"While we take every precaution to protect the health and safety of people across our state, our work to mobilize Democratic voters will not stop. Our team has shifted to an entirely remote organizing strategy for the duration of this difficult time, and we will not let this virus stop us from building community and empowering people to make their voices heard at the ballot box."

used to select delegates to the state convention are now shifting to an entirely digital voting process that we will be working with our local party organizations to put in place. This process will be modeled after the procedure used to fill state legislative vacancies and will include all Precinct Committee Officers in each legislative district. will also be shifted to a similar remote voting process. We are still developing a digital process for the election of delegates to the national convention, but will work closely with any presidential campaign receiving delegates once they are allotted following the certification of the presidential primary election. As has always been the case, each presidential campaign retains the right of refusal over any person elected to serve as a delegate pledged to their campaign. We have also recommended to all our county party organizations that they shift their to an entirely digital process or postpone their events originally scheduled for May 3rd. Any Legislative District Caucuses that were scheduled to take place at a county convention are included in our shift to a digital process for the April 26th Legislative District Caucuses. Our organizing team is continuing with, but shifting our tactics to meet voters where they are for the duration of these public health countermeasures: online, on the phones, or from a safe physical distance. Our state party has been a national innovator in organizing techniques for years, and adapting to these ever changing circumstances is just the latest challenge we'll overcome.