One Cup Coffee now offering delivery
Thursday, April 23, 2020
|One Cup Coffee on Aurora
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
One Cup Coffee at 16743 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133 is now offering delivery service, so people can get their coffee fix even if they are quarantined at home, or if they are essential workers and can’t get out for a break, or whatever the circumstance.
The delivery radius is roughly a 10-15 minute drive from the cafe (nominal delivery fee varies by distance), and there is no minimum order.
Customers can literally order a cup of coffee and a pastry and have it delivered usually within 30-45 minutes.
Hours in the drive thru and for delivery are 7am - 3pm Mon - Sat and 7am - 1pm Sundays.
Visit www.onecupdelivers.com to place your order.
