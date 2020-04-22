Kiwanis Youth Law Enforcement Career Camp cancelled

Due to the current circumstances and with the health and safety of those involved being the biggest priority, the 43rd Annual Kiwanis Camp scheduled for August has been cancelled.





The organizers are excited to begin planning for next year’s event.









This decision was not made easily and the staff and volunteers who make this event happen every year are disappointed, but understand the need for social distancing and reducing the spread of Covid-19.Kiwanis Camp is an opportunity for Washington State high school juniors and seniors with an interest in law enforcement as a career to have an opportunity to spend a week during the summer learning about the roles and job opportunities within law enforcement.The purpose of the camp is to provide selected high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to explore various job opportunities in the law enforcement field. Students are given a hands-on experience on the WSP drive-course and tactical firing range and will get to work with forensics, SWAT, communications, K-9 and many other police functions.