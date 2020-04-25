Executive Constantine announces supplemental budget for COVID response, small businesses, homeless youth, arts and tourism

County Executive Dow Constantine





King County Executive Dow Constantine transmitted an emergency spending package Thursday to the King County Council that would continue the County’s critical COVID-19 response efforts, including leasing isolation sites and providing alternatives to shelters.





The appropriation request also supports small businesses and advances future lodging revenues for tourism and arts.

“We must do all we can to help our small businesses and arts and cultural organizations emerge from this crisis alive and well, ready to put thousands of people back to work and unite us through the recovery.

"Similarly, we need to help jump-start our hard-hit visitor industry, which supports thousands more jobs and is a vital part of our regional economy," said Executive Constantine.

"By wisely leveraging lodging tax revenues we can accomplish these goals, and preserve some of what makes this region so special.

"I am also proposing to include funds for homeless youth, bolstering our work to help vulnerable teens reach adulthood healthy and ready to live full, productive lives.”

"This proposal is an investment in bringing business and jobs back to our region. It does so by supporting the industries and organizations that make the greater Seattle area one of the most popular destinations — and places to live — in the world.

"We can’t afford to lose what makes our region so special, and this step is part of ensuring that we won’t.'