Tech Meet-up's presentation on the Epidemiology of COVID-19 available online
Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Marguerite Pappaioanou, DVM, PhD,
Captain USPHS (Retired)
On April 6, 2020 the North City Tech Meet-up held a virtual meeting on the epidemiology of COVID-19.
The speaker is an epidemiologist with over 35 years’ experience working to improve global and U.S.public health in the areas of disease surveillance, prevention, and control of emerging zoonotic and other infectious diseases, global health security, food safety and security, and antimicrobial resistance.
Marguerite Pappaioanou, DVM, PhD, Captain USPHS (Retired) has been volunteering her services to Public Health during this pandemic.
The recording of the meeting is on YouTube
The presentation slides can be seen HERE
0 comments:
Post a Comment