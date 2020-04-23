Tech Meet-up's presentation on the Epidemiology of COVID-19 available online

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Marguerite Pappaioanou, DVM, PhD,
Captain USPHS (Retired)


On April 6, 2020 the North City Tech Meet-up held a virtual meeting on the epidemiology of COVID-19.

The speaker is an epidemiologist with over 35 years’ experience working to improve global and U.S.public health in the areas of disease surveillance, prevention, and control of emerging zoonotic and other infectious diseases, global health security, food safety and security, and antimicrobial resistance.

Marguerite Pappaioanou, DVM, PhD, Captain USPHS (Retired) has been volunteering her services to Public Health during this pandemic.

The recording of the meeting is on YouTube

The presentation slides can be seen HERE



Posted by DKH at 11:37 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  