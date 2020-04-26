Online auction to benefit Tubie Friends

Tubie Friends is a locally run charity that serves children with medically complex lives.





Times are hard right now for charities and our kids need your help. We are proud of our work and how we ensure that almost every dollar goes to the kids (no paid staff or overhead).





Tubie Friends’ mission is to provide comfort, therapy and education for families who are dealing with the challenges of having a child with chronic medical illness.





The families we work with have children who have medical devices placed on or in their bodies. We provide the family with a high-quality stuffed animal that is customized for each child.





If the child has a feeding tube and a central line, then we will sew a feeding tube and central line into the stuffed animal they request.





These are then used to help caregivers, including school personnel, become accustomed to the equipment by practicing on the Tubie Friend.





It also is a comfort to the child who feels like he/she is the only one who has a tube like this in his/her body.



More information about Tubie Friends HERE or on Facebook





The board members live and operate Tubie Friends out of their homes in Mill Creek, Bothell, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.





Annually, they send around 2000 Tubie Friends all over the world.





Prior to the pandemic, we had worked so hard to secure donations for our annual auction, which is our largest fundraiser for the year.





Since it is an online auction, we have opted to move forward with our event. Pick-ups will have flexible dates so you don't make an extra trip out and social distancing rules will be followed, including wearing gloves and masks when handling your items.