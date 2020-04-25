Employment Security improves website in expectation of a million new claims this weekend

Saturday, April 25, 2020


The state Employment Security Department has made significant changes to its website to help workers find the information they need including:

Unemployment benefits: Nearly $1.4B in unemployment benefits paid out to Washingtonians from the Washington’s Employment Security Department with almost $900 million this week alone, the Employment Security Department announced Thursday.



