Employment Security improves website in expectation of a million new claims this weekend
Saturday, April 25, 2020
- A simplified website design for easier navigation to the pages people need most right now.
- A new guide to help self-employed, independent contractors and othersaffected by COVID-19 apply for regular unemployment benefits, expanded benefits (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) and submit weekly claims.
- A new checklist to get ready to apply for expanded unemployment benefits (pdf) (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance).
Unemployment benefits: Nearly $1.4B in unemployment benefits paid out to Washingtonians from the Washington’s Employment Security Department with almost $900 million this week alone, the Employment Security Department announced Thursday.
0 comments:
Post a Comment